A Lynbrook man who prosecutors said impersonated a real estate lawyer and stole over $100,000 from clients was sentenced to seven months in jail Monday, Nassau officials said.

Caesar Roberts, 57, was also ordered to pay approximately $128,825 in restitution, less than two months after he pleaded guilty to second-degree grand larceny and violations of judiciary law before Judge Robert Bogle, Nassau District Attorney Madeline Singas said in a news release.

“This con artist is headed to jail because he falsely claimed to be an attorney to earn his victims’ trust, stole more than $128,000 of their hard-earned money, and squandered it on travel and personal expenses,” Singas said.

Roberts’ attorney, Aaron Wallenstein of Manhattan, said his client is happy to have the case behind him.

“It comes down to, at some point, where if you can move on with the time that’s already in, it’s best to cut your losses,” he said. “In the grand scheme of things, that was certainly fine with my client as far as taking an approach of it’s better to move on with his life.”

Prosecutors said Roberts pretended to practice law from August 2013 until August 2014, during which time he ran an office under the name of “The Law Office of Caesar Consulting & Advisory Group, Inc.”

Officials said he was hired by Brooklyn homeowners in August 2013 and agreed to represent them in a foreclosure judgment and a mortgage modification for their properties.

The victims paid more than $175,000 for Roberts’ services. He spent $20,000 for the foreclosure judgment and returned $30,000 to the clients -- but more than $100,000 was never returned to them, prosecutors said.

Roberts’ clients wrote a letter to him in April 2017 requesting he give their funds back but, prosecutors said, he failed to do so. Roberts used the money for personal expenses, including travel and entertainment, officials said.