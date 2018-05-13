TODAY'S PAPER
54° Good Afternoon
54° Good Afternoon
Long IslandCrime

Lake Ronkonkoma DWI had children as passengers, police say

Cops: Four minors were passengers in SUV that drove across lawns.

George Campbell, 26, faces multiple charges after he

George Campbell, 26, faces multiple charges after he drove intoxicated and high on drugs with his girlfriend's four children in the vehicle. police said. Photo Credit: SCPD

By Lisa Irizarry lisa.irizarry@newsday.com @lisairiz
Print

A Calverton man was charged with driving drunk under Leandra’s Law and being high on drugs early Sunday morning after fleeing a motor vehicle crash in Lake Ronkonkoma with children as passengers, Suffolk County police said.

No one was injured, police said.

Police said that at about 1:25 a.m., George Campbell, 26, was driving a 2004 Infiniti Q56 on Gatelot Avenue when he drove the vehicle across the front lawns of two houses on School Street, then struck a parked, unoccupied 2018 Toyota and fled the scene.

A Fourth Precinct patrol officer saw the vehicle with two flat tires and pulled Campbell over on Hawkins Avenue, police said.

Campbell’s girlfriend and her four children, a 16-year-old girl, a 10-year-old boy, a 7-year-old boy and a 3-year-old girl were in the SUV, police said.

Campbell, of Middle Country Road, was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child passenger 15 Years or younger [Leandra’s Law], driving while ability impaired by drugs and/or alcohol, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash and four counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

A police spokeswoman said she could not release information about the type of drug or drugs Campbell was allegedly on when stopped or how it was determined he was impaired by both drugs and alcohol.

Police said the children were released into the custody of their mother.

Campbell was scheduled for arraignment Sunday at First District Court in Central Islip.

Lisa Irizarry has been a reporter for Newsday since 2014 and writes breaking news stories.

Latest Long Island News

Ed Mangano leaves the federal courthouse in Central Feds could wrap case Monday in Mangano trial
Third Precinct Police Officer Jack Ward holds one Police rescue 14 ducklings from storm drain
Ken Gadd of Dayton, Ohio, a first-time visitor New Hawaii volcano fissure spurs more evacuations
PSEG crews repair a pole that was damaged Downed wires force road closure, police say
A sign lets visitors know that they should Plover spraying plan irks environmentalists
Meeting ‘MasterChef Jr.’ contestant Cydney Sherman