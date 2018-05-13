A Calverton man was charged with driving drunk under Leandra’s Law and being high on drugs early Sunday morning after fleeing a motor vehicle crash in Lake Ronkonkoma with children as passengers, Suffolk County police said.

No one was injured, police said.

Police said that at about 1:25 a.m., George Campbell, 26, was driving a 2004 Infiniti Q56 on Gatelot Avenue when he drove the vehicle across the front lawns of two houses on School Street, then struck a parked, unoccupied 2018 Toyota and fled the scene.

A Fourth Precinct patrol officer saw the vehicle with two flat tires and pulled Campbell over on Hawkins Avenue, police said.

Campbell’s girlfriend and her four children, a 16-year-old girl, a 10-year-old boy, a 7-year-old boy and a 3-year-old girl were in the SUV, police said.

Campbell, of Middle Country Road, was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child passenger 15 Years or younger [Leandra’s Law], driving while ability impaired by drugs and/or alcohol, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash and four counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

A police spokeswoman said she could not release information about the type of drug or drugs Campbell was allegedly on when stopped or how it was determined he was impaired by both drugs and alcohol.

Police said the children were released into the custody of their mother.

Campbell was scheduled for arraignment Sunday at First District Court in Central Islip.