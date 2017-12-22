A Calverton man admitted Friday in court that he tried to kill his girlfriend in May by setting her on fire.

Ryan Osborne, 30, pleaded guilty to second-degree attempted murder and other charges in Riverhead. In return for the plea, state Supreme Court Justice Mark Cohen said he would sentence Osborne to 10 years in prison.

Assistant District Attorney Dana Brown said an 18-year sentence would be more appropriate, but added that ensuring that Osborne is behind bars without going through a trial is a good thing.

“The victim would be happy to not have to come to court and testify, but is supportive of us continuing the prosecution,” Brown said to Cohen.

“There’s been a history of domestic violence between these two, and he took it one step too far,” she said later.

Newsday is not naming the woman because she is a victim of domestic violence.

“The defendant and her were definitely in a rocky relationship,” said defense attorney David Geller of the Legal Aid Society.

During questioning by Brown, Osborne said his girlfriend was living in a tent in his backyard. Orders of protection in her favor barred him from seeing her, but she nevertheless she was there.

Osborne said that while the woman was sleeping, he poured kerosene in through the top of the tent and set it on fire, intending to kill her.

The fire spread to nearby trees, requiring the Riverhead Fire Department to respond and put out the blaze.

The woman saved herself by diving out of the tent and rolling on the ground. She walked to a nearby house to get help.

Brown said the woman, 33, was burned from head to toe. She has healed and left the hospital after months of treatment, but has permanent and extensive scarring.

“The streets of Riverhead and Suffolk County are safer with him behind bars,” Brown said. “He’ll be away for a long time — long enough for her to move on with her life.”