A Brooklyn couple were in law enforcement custody Tuesday after recently skipping a court date at which they were supposed to get a probation sentence for using a pediatric cancer patient’s story to swindle unsuspecting donors out of money.

A Nassau judge on Tuesday sent Brittney Schmidt, 31, to jail without bail after her arrest on a warrant he issued Dec. 13 when she and Vincent Fina, 30, didn’t show up to a Mineola court for their sentencing.

Authorities said NYPD officers took Schmidt and Fina into custody on Tuesday.

“I can’t risk this happening again, so I’m going to remand you,” acting State Supreme Court Justice Robert Bogle told Schmidt.

The judge scheduled her next court date for Jan. 8.

Prosecutors have said Bogle’s commitment to sentence the couple to 5 years of probation, 60 hours of community service and drug treatment could be off.

NYPD spokesman Sgt. Lee Jones said police arrested Fina on a third-degree robbery charge Tuesday after he allegedly robbed a 66-year-old woman of her handbag on a corner in Brooklyn on the evening of Dec. 12. Inside the purse was an iPhone, about $160 in cash and clothing, Lee said.

Authorities said Fina was scheduled for arraignment on the new charge Tuesday in a Brooklyn court, and then was expected to appear sometime soon in Nassau court on his bench warrant.

Get the Newsday Now newsletter! The best of Newsday every day in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Prosecutors have said the couple scammed unsuspecting donors out of money by using now 6-year-old brain cancer patient Gianni Incandela’s story and photo, before spending some of the thousands of dollars they collected to buy drugs.

The two pleaded guilty in September to a felony charge of scheme to defraud. The couple admitted to soliciting donations in at least 10 Nassau County businesses, as well as businesses, police precincts and fire stations in Queens and Brooklyn.

The two now could face up to 3 years in prison, authorities have said.

Gianni’s family said at first they wanted the couple to be sentenced to community service in a children’s cancer ward, but demanded jail time after the couple skipped their last court date.

The couple’s flimflam included telling some people their donations would go toward Gianni’s funeral, but they had no connection to the Staten Island boy — who is continuing his fight against cancer.

Gianni’s grandmother, Dee Tirado, applauded the arrests when she heard about them Tuesday.

“Awesome news,” she said. “ . . . I’m glad justice is served and I hope the judge does give them jail time.”

Tirado has said previously that the scammers came twice to solicit money at her Brooklyn workplace. She said during their first visit, they said they would be starting a camp for children with cancer.

She said the couple left that day with a flyer about fundraising efforts for Gianni, and then started using his story to scam more money.

Authorities said Lynbrook police arrested the pair in March after they went into several businesses with their 11-year-old son and asked for donations.