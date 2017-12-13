A Nassau judge has issued arrest warrants for a couple who skipped their court date Wednesday after using the story of a Staten Island boy with brain cancer to collect and keep thousands of dollars in donations.

In September, Brittney Schmidt, 31, and Vincent Fina, 30, of Brooklyn, each pleaded guilty to a felony charge of scheme to defraud. Their sentencing had been scheduled for Wednesday in a Mineola court.

Nassau prosecutors say Schmidt and Fina scammed unsuspecting donors at Long Island businesses and city police and fire stations by using 6-year-old cancer victim Gianni Incandela’s story and photo, and even used some of the money on drugs.

Under a plea deal, Acting State Supreme Court Justice Robert Bogle had said previously he planned to sentence both defendants to 5 years of probation, 60 hours of community service and any treatment programs probation officials order.

Now that deal could be off, prosecutors confirmed Wednesday.

Bogle said from the bench the couple was obviously not taking the matter seriously enough, saying they had missed four probation appointments and two court dates.

Fina’s attorney, Ronald Bekoff, said the couple only had one day’s notice of Wednesday’s court date, and he “fully expected” his client to arrive for court. He said the couple didn’t make a recent probation appointment because of a family emergency, but had called to reschedule it.

Legal Aid Society attorney Martha Leventhal, Schmidt’s lawyer, asked for another hour before the judge issued warrants — saying the couple commuted by rail to get to the courthouse.

Nassau Senior Assistant District Attorney Betty Rodriguez said after court that when law enforcement officers arrest the couple, they’ll go before Bogle and he’ll decide what to do next.

She said the judge moved up the couple’s sentencing date to Wednesday after they missed a probation appointment Tuesday.

“He was very angry,” she said of Bogle.

The couple now could face up to 3 years in prison, according to Rodriguez.

Prosecutors have said the couple’s flimflam included the pair telling some people their donations would go toward Gianni’s funeral, and that they used details about him from an online crowdsourcing page and had no connection to him.

Authorities said Lynbrook police arrested the pair in March after they went into several businesses with their 11-year-old son and asked for donations.

The couple admitted soliciting donations from at least 10 Nassau County businesses, as well as businesses, police precincts and fire stations in Queens and Brooklyn.

Gianni’s family previously has said that at the very least, they want the couple sentenced to community service in a children’s cancer ward.

But the boy’s grandmother, Dee Tirado of Brooklyn, said after the couple skipped court Wednesday that Schmidt and Fina deserve time behind bars.

“Now we just want jail time. We feel they’ve been very disrespectful to the court and to the process ... We’re very frustrated to say the least,” she added.