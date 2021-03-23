A retired New York City police officer was arrested Tuesday morning for allegedly taking part in January 6th riot at the nation’s Capitol, federal officials said.

Sara Carpenter, 51, of Richmond Hill, Queens, who retired from the NYPD in 2004, is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon at the federal court in Brooklyn on charges of entering in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, disorderly conduct in a restricted building or grounds, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, officials said.

The charges are misdemeanors.

Carpenter is the latest of several hundred people so far arrested for taking place in the Capitol riot.

According to a complaint filed by a New York City detective with the bureau’s Joint Terrorism Task Force , a CCTV video of the Capitol Rotunda shows a woman identiified as Carpenter wearing a green coat and shaking a tambourine.