Crime

Former NYPD officer from Queens charged in Capitol riot, officials say

Federal prosecutors allege in court papers that Sarah

Federal prosecutors allege in court papers that Sarah Carpenter entered the U.S. Capitol illegally on January 6. Credit: USANYE/Baker, Dineen (USADC)

By Robert E. Kessler robert.kessler@newsday.com
A retired New York City police officer was arrested Tuesday morning for allegedly taking part in January 6th riot at the nation’s Capitol, federal officials said.

Sara Carpenter, 51, of Richmond Hill, Queens, who retired from the NYPD in 2004, is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon at the federal court in Brooklyn on charges of entering in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, disorderly conduct in a restricted building or grounds, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, officials said.

The charges are misdemeanors.

Carpenter is the latest of several hundred people so far arrested for taking place in the Capitol riot.

According to a complaint filed by a New York City detective with the bureau’s Joint Terrorism Task Force , a CCTV video of the Capitol Rotunda shows a woman identiified as Carpenter wearing a green coat and shaking a tambourine.

Bob Kessler covers federal law, including law enforcement agencies such as the FBI, DEA, IRS and ATF, as well as the federal courts.

