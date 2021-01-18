A retired FDNY firefighter from Freeport faces criminal charges for his alleged participation in the Jan. 6 mob attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump, documents filed in Washington federal court show.

Authorities say that Thomas Fee, 53, was allegedly involved in the siege that left five dead because Fee had sent a selfie and a video to his girlfriend's brother — who happens to be a special agent with the State Department’s Diplomatic Security Service.

Fee has not been arrested, according to law-enforcement sources, but he was charged in papers filed Saturday with entering the Capitol illegally, and with violent entry and disorderly conduct.

The special agent, according to court documents, learned that Fee was allegedly involved in the attack on the Capitol from a message Fee’s girlfriend posted on Facebook. The agent texted Fee, who confirmed he was in the Capitol by sending a text that said he was "at the tip of the spear."

Fee also sent the agent a selfie from the Rotunda, and a video in which rioters could be heard yelling "tyranny" and "Pelosi," a reference to Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).

Fee, an FDNY firefighter for 22 years, retired on Oct. 29, according to a department spokesman. The FDNY said in a statement last week that it had received anonymous allegations that active and retired members were present at the riot and has passed that information to the FBI.

"The department respects the right of all members to take and personally support social and political positions," Chief Daniel Nigro said in a statement. "While exercising those rights, members must act with the utmost discretion and respect for others, and ensure that their conduct is in compliance with applicable laws."

Authorities also confirmed that Fee had driven his 2020 Chevy Tahoe westbound across the Verrazano Bridge on Jan. 5, and crossed the span eastbound on Jan. 7, the day after the riot. "The Verrazano Bridge would be a convenient crossing of the Hudson River from points east on Long Island, such as Freeport, where Fee resides," the court papers said.

Fee could not be reached for comment.

Meanwhile, a Fashion Institute of Technology student who also allegedly participated in the mob attack on Capitol was arrested early Monday at his Staten Island home, according to federal prosecutors.

The FBI learned of Nicholas Moncada’s role in the Jan. 6 siege from FIT faculty members and students who saw selfies and video the 20-year-old posted on social media and reported him to authorities, court documents say.

Moncada posted a photo of himself outside House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office and video of rioters screaming at police officers on social media, according to the court documents.

"Tear her limb from limb," one follower responded, referring to Pelosi.

Another video showed blood splattered on the Capitol steps.

Moncada did not immediately return a call for comment.

Moncada, accused of entering the Capitol illegally and obstructing government functions, will appear virtually before a federal magistrate judge in Brooklyn on Tuesday, officials said.

Authorities are investigating hundreds of people who have been linked with the pro-Trump riot.