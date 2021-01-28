Feds:  Bellmore man charged in U.S. Capitol siege

A man from Bellmore was arrested Thursday morning by FBI agents on a charge of illegally being part of the mob of former President Donald Trump supporters that stormed the U.S. Capitol, according to federal court records.

Justin McAuliffe, 39, was the lastest person arrested on Long Island as part of a roundup of people across the country who breached the Capitol on January 6. A complaint generally lists only one charge which is the basis for an arrest of a person.

At one point, the complaint filed in federal court in Central Islip shows a picture of McAuliffe sitting in the office of either an unidentified member of the Senate or the House, and giving what looks like a "V" for victory sign.

In addition, the complaint has a photo of what "what appears to be of McAuliffe’s smartphone setting showing he had access to the Wi-Fi at the U.S. Senate, indicating he was close of or inside the Senate offices," court papers say.

The complaint also states that in a conversation on his Facebook account McAuliffe: "yeah I was in one of the offices. Some people were smoking a joint in the room, lol. Cops came in and weee [cq] like. Okay guys really. They didn’t even ask us to leave right away. They let us sit down and hang out and relax."

McAuliffe is expected to be arraigned Thursday afternoon on a charge of illegally entering a restrict building with the intent to "impede or disrupt the orderly conduct of Government business or official functions."

Five people, including a Capitol police officer, died in the aftermath of the seige.