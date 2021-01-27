TODAY'S PAPER
Feds:  Man arrested in Huntington charged in Capitol riot

Christopher Ortiz, 27, of Huntington, is shown in

Christopher Ortiz, 27, of Huntington, is shown in a public court document. Credit: USANYE

By Michael O'Keeffe michael.okeeffe@newsday.com
A 27-year-old man accused of participating in the Capitol riot was arrested early Wednesday in Huntington by federal law-enforcement agents, officials said.

The FBI identified Christopher Ortiz as a participant in the insurrection _ which left a Capitol police officer and four others dead _ from multiple witnesses who told authorities that Ortiz had videos from the Jan. 6 riot on his Instagram account, according to court papers.

Ortiz, charged with entering restricted grounds without lawful authority, impeding or disrupting government business and engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct at the Capitol, will appear via teleconference before U.S. Magistrate Judge Anne Shields later Wednesday.

Ortiz’s attorney, Marc Gann of Minola, did not immediately return a call for comment.

Ortiz is one of several men from the New York City metropolitan area facing charges for alleged participation in the riot allegedly led by supporters of former President Donald Trump. The federal government issued a terrorism alert Wednesday warning of potential violence and lingering anti-government sentiment in the wake of President Joe Biden’s election.

According to court documents, one video includes Ortiz, whose Instagram handle is @chrispy0ats, yelling, "Onward, onward," as rioters pour into the Capitol building. In another video, Ortiz can be heard shouting, "Yeah, we’re at the door," as he enters the building with the mob.

When one witness asked Ortiz was he was doing at the Capitol, according to the court papers, Orti said he was "participating in government."

"LOL they can come and get me; I didn’t break or vandalize or steal; I walked through and out," Ortiz told the witness in an Instagram message.

"I’d storm the Capitol any day for you," Ortiz added.

Michael O'Keeffe covers Suffolk County police and other Long Island law-enforcement agencies. He is an award-winning journalist and the co-author of two books, "The Card" and "American Icon."

