Demonstrators attempt to enter the U.S. Capitol building

Demonstrators attempt to enter the U.S. Capitol building during a protest in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday. Credit: Bloomberg/Eric Lee

By Robert E. Kessler robert.kessler@newsday.com
The son of a Brooklyn State Supreme Court Judge was arrested Tuesday morning by FBI agents for his role in the break in of the United States Capitol last week, according to sources familiar with the case.

Aaron Mostofsky, the son of New York State Supreme Court Judge Shlomo Mostofsky, was taken into custody by FBI agents at his brother’s Brooklyn home, the sources said.

The younger Mostofsky was seen inside the Capitol during the break in widely circulated pictures wearing what appeared to be fur pelts and a bullet proof shield with the letters POLICE on it, and carrying a wooden stick.

The arrest was part of an ongoing roundup around the country by FBI agents of people who allegedly took part in the break in, spearheaded by the United States Attorney’s office in Washington, D.C., with the assistance of other United States Attorney’s office around the country, including the Eastern District one, which covers Brooklyn, as well as Long Island, Queens and Staten Island.

Dozens of people are being sought for their role in the break in, according to sources.

