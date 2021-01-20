A Connecticut carpenter seen in a video allegedly assaulting an officer with a riot shield and an Upper East Side "dating coach" accused of traveling to Washington with weapons and a bulletproof vest face charges for their roles in the attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump, according to court documents.

Patrick Edward McCaughey of Ridgefield, Connecticut, was seen in the widely viewed video using a riot shield to pin a Capitol Police officer as a mob crushed him with a heavy door. The video shows the officer screaming while another rioter ripped off his gas mask, exposing the officer’s bloodied mouth, a criminal complaint said. The officer survived the assault, but another cop -- and four other people -- died during the siege of the Capitol.

McCaughey, 23, a carpenter and handyman, was arrested Tuesday at his father’s home in South Salem, in Westchester County. McCaughey was charged with assaulting, resisting or impeding officers; civil disorder: entering a restricted building; and violent entry or disorderly conduct. He made his first appearance Wednesday in White Plains federal court, where he was ordered held without bail.

Authorities learned of McCaughey’s role in the Jan. 6 attack, the court papers say, from a childhood friend who contacted the FBI on Jan. 15 and identified McCaughey as one of the rioters in the YouTube video. McCaughey’s attorney, Jason Ser of Federal Defenders, argued in court that McCaughey should be released on $150,000 bail because the video also shows his client assisting the officer, who was not seriously injured.

Magistrate Judge Andrew Krause, however, agreed with prosecutors that McCaughey posed a danger to the community and denied him bail. McCaughey will be prosecuted in Washington.

Samuel Fisher, 35, of Manhattan, was also identified as a participant in the riot by an acquaintance who told the FBI that Fisher had posted a photo from the Capitol on Facebook, along with a photo that shows a grinning Fisher holding a handgun in front of a Trump flag.

Prosecutors said Fisher -- who also calls himself "Brad Holiday" and claims to coach men on how to seduce women -- posted statements on social media indicating he was prepared to use violence to keep Trump in the White House.

"It is time to bring the pain upon them," Fisher posted on Dec. 3, according to court papers.

Hours after the riot, Fisher posted a photo of an AR-15 assault rifle and a handgun on Facebook, claiming he brought the weapons to Washington.

Fisher, charged with unlawful entry on restricted grounds and disorderly conduct on restricted grounds, was ordered held without bail during his appearance in Manhattan federal court on Wednesday.

Prosecutors said authorities recovered a shotgun and 1,000 rounds of ammunition, including shotgun shells and ammunition for an AR-15 assault rilfe in his Chevrolet Tahoe when he was arrested.

Authorities also recovered two bulletproof vests, a knife and two machetes. Two other guns were also recovered during searches, the prosecutors said.