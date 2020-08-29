TODAY'S PAPER
Stolen car crashed into Patchogue auto body shop, Suffolk police say

A stolen 2006 Toyota Camry crashed into Big

A stolen 2006 Toyota Camry crashed into Big n'Littles Auto Body in Patchogue then struck another vehicle inside Friday night, Suffolk police said. Credit: Christopher Sabella

By John Asbury john.asbury@newsday.com @JohnAsbury
Suffolk County police are searching for the driver of a stolen car that crashed into an auto body shop Friday night in Patchogue.

Police said the driver of a stolen 2006 Toyota Camry was driving south on Route 112, drove through a parking lot on Main Street and crashed into Big n’ Littles Auto Body at 14 Potter Ave. shortly after 11:30 p.m.

The car struck another car inside the shop and the driver ran away. A Patchogue village building inspector was called to assess the damage, police said.

No injuries were reported.

John Asbury covers the Town of Hempstead and the City of Long Beach. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously covered crime for nine years for The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, Calif.

