Suffolk County police are searching for the driver of a stolen car that crashed into an auto body shop Friday night in Patchogue.

Police said the driver of a stolen 2006 Toyota Camry was driving south on Route 112, drove through a parking lot on Main Street and crashed into Big n’ Littles Auto Body at 14 Potter Ave. shortly after 11:30 p.m.

The car struck another car inside the shop and the driver ran away. A Patchogue village building inspector was called to assess the damage, police said.

No injuries were reported.