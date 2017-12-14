TODAY'S PAPER
Officials: Smithtown crash during snowfall seriously hurts woman

A crash on Route 25 / East Main

A crash on Route 25 / East Main Street in Smithtown early Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017, resulted in a vehicle hitting a building. Photo Credit: Stringer News Service

By Lisa Irizarry lisa.irizarry@newsday.com @lisairiz
Authorities are investigating a motor vehicle crash that seriously injured a woman and caused her car to hit a building early Thursday in Smithtown, police said.

It was not known whether snow was a factor in the accident, police said. A band of “light to moderate” snow had begun falling in Smithtown by 1 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Police said the crash happened about 1 a.m., when Cynthia Wilson, 22, of Brentwood, was driving a 2007 Nissan Altima north on Terry Road and her vehicle struck a 2012 Honda Accord traveling east on Jericho Turnpike.

The collision caused the Nissan to crash into a law office on Jericho Turnpike. A spokesman from the office was not immediately available for comment.

Wilson was taken by Smithtown Fire Department ambulance to Stony Brook University Hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police said the Honda’s driver, Carol Katz, 55, of Dix Hills, was also taken by Smithtown Fire Department ambulance to the same hospital with minor injuries.

The building was unoccupied at the time of the crash, police said, but the Smithtown building inspector was called to the scene to assess damage to the structure. Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks.

Detectives asked anyone with information about the crash to call the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452.

Lisa Irizarry has been a reporter for Newsday for three years and writes breaking news stories for the web and the newspaper.

