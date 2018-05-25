A car crashed into the garage wall of a house on Valiant Drive in Centereach early Friday, causing minor injuries to a passenger, police said.

The driver of a 2015 Ford Mustang lost control of her car about 12:45 a.m. and struck the side of the garage attached to the home near Strathmore Village Drive, police said.

The 25-year-old male passenger in the front seat was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of minor injuries, police said.

There were no other injuries, and it was not known if the house was occupied at the time, police said.