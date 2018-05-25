Shots were fired into a car Thursday night in Farmingville, injuring a driver and a passenger with flying metal and glass fragments, police said.

Neither victim was hit directly by the gunfire into the passenger side of the Hyundai Sonata about 10:45 p.m. as it was going west on Mooney Pond Road near South Bicycle Path, Suffolk County police said.

The male driver was hit in the head by a metal fragment and a female passenger in the front seat was hit by broken glass, police said. The driver continued west to a 7-Eleven to call 911.

Both victims were taken to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of minor injuries, police said. No further information was available.

The investigation is continuing, police said.