A couple in a stolen car fled officers responding to a 911 call about a suspicious parked vehicle in Sound Beach only to crash into a Honda and wind up under arrest on Friday evening, Suffolk police said.

The driver of the stolen 2006 Hyundai Electra, Adam Berry, 22, who appeared to be homeless, suffered minor injuries, as did the 29-year-old woman, whose 2015 Honda sedan he hit on Fairway Drive in Rocky Point around 5:40 p.m., according to police. Both were treated at hospitals. The Honda driver’s name was not released.

Berry’s passenger, Veronica Johnson, 28, of Ronkonkoma, was not hurt, according to police.

A police spokeswoman could not immediately comment on what prompted the Friday night call.

However, police said Berry’s passenger was charged with a misdemeanor: loitering unlawful use of a controlled substance.

Berry was set to be arraigned in First District Court in Central Islip on Saturday. He was charged with a felony criminal possession of property and misdemeanors for reckless endangerment and fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle.

His passenger will be arraigned later, police said in a news release.