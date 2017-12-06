Cops: Car stop leads to arrest, seizure of firearms, drugs
Nassau police say search of home and business yielded mushrooms, marijuana and three firearms.
A Hicksville car stop on Wednesday resulted in the arrest of a Massapequa man on gun and drug possession charges, Nassau County police said.
Jason Depietto, 33, of Chicago Avenue, was charged with three counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree possession of a weapon, police said.
Depietto, in a 2000 Nissan, was pulled over after violating an unspecified...
