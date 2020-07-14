A rash of luxury vehicles thefts this year has led Southampton Town police to issue an advisory to area residents urging them to be vigilant when parking overnight, especially in Sagaponack and Tuckahoe.

Police said at least 12 thefts have occurred since January with Range Rovers and Mercedes-Benz being the most-often stolen. All the thefts have occurred overnight, police said.

"Southampton Town Police would like the community to take extra precautions when leaving your vehicle parked, especially during overnight hours," police said in an advisory issued Tuesday.

In connection with that advisory police urged the following precautions: lock all doors and set alarms on vehicles; park vehicle near motion detectors and/or video surveillance; park vehicle in locked garage if possible; remove all key fobs (including any hidden keys); remove all valuables from sight; make sure you have all passwords available for OnStar; and, call police immediately if you find your vehicle missing.

Police are asking anyone who has had a vehicle tampered with to contact them immediately, especially if you have surveillance footage of any suspected incident.

The anonymous tip hotline is 631-728-3451, while the general police number is 631-728-5000. Reports can be filed with police at 631-728-5007 or 631-728-5008.