Long IslandCrime

Car stolen at gunpoint from Whole Foods in Lake Grove, police say

An armed man stole a car from a woman in the parking lot of the Whole Foods grocery store in Lake Grove Monday night, police said. Photo Credit: Stringer News Service

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Pointing a handgun, a man stole a car from a woman parked outside the Whole Foods grocery store in Lake Grove on Monday night, Suffolk police said.

The carjacking began when police said the man asked a 23-year-old Lake Grove woman, who was behind the wheel of her 2008 Chrysler Sebring, for directions.

He then told her to exit her car. She did so, and he got in and drove off, police said.

The woman called the police around 10:38 p.m. She was not injured, police said.

Anyone with information should call 631-854-8452 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

