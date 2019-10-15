Pointing a handgun, a man stole a car from a woman parked outside the Whole Foods grocery store in Lake Grove on Monday night, Suffolk police said.

The carjacking began when police said the man asked a 23-year-old Lake Grove woman, who was behind the wheel of her 2008 Chrysler Sebring, for directions.

He then told her to exit her car. She did so, and he got in and drove off, police said.

The woman called the police around 10:38 p.m. She was not injured, police said.

Anyone with information should call 631-854-8452 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.