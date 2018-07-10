A "rogue" former treasurer of the Carle Place Fire Department was sentenced to 5 years of probation for stealing from the department, prosecutors said Tuesday.

William Weingarten, 66, of Carle Place, has already restituted the $54,053.33 he took for his personal use, authorities said.

Using department-issued credit cards during 2017, Weingarten racked up Apple iTunes charges, and bought a NASCAR membership, automobile parts, gasoline, electronics and meals at restaurants, Nassau District Attorney Madeline Singas said.

“This money was intended for live-saving services, yet his greed persisted for more than three years," Singas said, thanking the Carle Place Fire Department for "helping bring this rogue member to justice.”

Weingarten, who served 22 years with the department, pleaded guilty before Judge Robert Bogle on Feb. 22 to felony grand larceny.

As treasurer, his duties included keeping the books, issuing checks and making deposits.

His attorney was not immediately available.