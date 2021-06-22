Two men were arrested on Monday after they jumped off the roof of a Carle Place elementary school, which officers were patrolling after an alarm was set off, Nassau police said.

As officers checked the inside of the Rushmore Elementary School on Rushmore Avenue, other officers, canvassing the outside, spotted the two men on the roof at around 3:15 a.m., police said.

The duo, Gem Hattat, 27, of Lindenhurst, and Jarrett Boyarsky, 27, of Westbury, now have been charged with burglary and attempted burglary, acting separately and together, at another Carle Place school and a Massapequa motorcycle store, the police statement said.

Hattat and Boyarsky were charged with breaking into Carle Place High School on Cherry Lane on June 4, when police said they took musical instruments and damaged a smartboard and laptop.

Boyarsky was charged with breaking into the high school a second time, on June 10, and taking more musical instruments, police said.

Hattat, the police said, broke into Island Power Sports on Sunrise Highway in Massapequa on June 18 but no loss was reported.

Their arraignment is set for Tuesday.