TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Two men charged in Carle Place school burglaries, Nassau police say

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

Two men were arrested on Monday after they jumped off the roof of a Carle Place elementary school, which officers were patrolling after an alarm was set off, Nassau police said.

As officers checked the inside of the Rushmore Elementary School on Rushmore Avenue, other officers, canvassing the outside, spotted the two men on the roof at around 3:15 a.m., police said.

The duo, Gem Hattat, 27, of Lindenhurst, and Jarrett Boyarsky, 27, of Westbury, now have been charged with burglary and attempted burglary, acting separately and together, at another Carle Place school and a Massapequa motorcycle store, the police statement said.

Hattat and Boyarsky were charged with breaking into Carle Place High School on Cherry Lane on June 4, when police said they took musical instruments and damaged a smartboard and laptop.

Boyarsky was charged with breaking into the high school a second time, on June 10, and taking more musical instruments, police said.

Hattat, the police said, broke into Island Power Sports on Sunrise Highway in Massapequa on June 18 but no loss was reported.

Their arraignment is set for Tuesday.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Latest Long Island News

Melinda Murray-Nyack, in the bedroom of her late
Mom loses 'entire family' but wins legislative victory for her late son
Islanders fans attend the team's Game 5 watch
Like Isles fans, Denis Potvin couldn't resist Coliseum watch party
Party primaries will take place on Tuesday in
Polls open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. in party primaries
Henry O'Brien at a news conference in Hauppauge
Henry O'Brien, former Suffolk district attorney, dies at 85
The NCAA logo is displayed on March 18,
High Court: Student-athletes can get same benefits as other students
Nassau County Executive Laura Curran wants to use
Nassau asks U.S. for ruling on homeowner cash payments
Didn’t find what you were looking for?