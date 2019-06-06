A carnival worker was charged with sexual abuse and child endangerment after he inappropriately touched a 7-year-old girl riding a carousel Wednesday night, police said.

The suspect, Louis Shelton, the operator of the ride, is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Central Islip, police said.

Shelton, 50, lives in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania; the carousel is part of the Dreamland Amusements carnival at the Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove, according to the police.

The carnival, which started May 30, ends on Sunday, according to event calendars.

Neither the mall nor the carnival company were immediately available to comment.

Anyone with additional information, including other potential victims, should call the Special Victims Section at 631-852-6184, police said.