Nassau County Legis. Carrié Solages pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct violations on Wednesday in connection with a domestic violence arrest last year.

Hempstead District Court Judge Joy Watson ordered Solages to participate in a 26-week batterer's intervention program and mandatory drug testing as part of a plea deal in which two misdemeanor charges were reduced to non-criminal violations.

Authorities had alleged Solages (D-Elmont) assaulted the mother of his then-3-year-old son in their Valley Stream home in June 2017 after flying into a rage when he couldn’t find his stash of marijuana. The woman’s then-14-year-old daughter jumped on Solages’ back to try to pull him off her mother after he allegedly grabbed the woman’s arm and neck and pushed her against a wall, according to authorities.

Authorities had contended the assault left the woman with severe neck pain and scratches to her arm and happened after Solages realized she was taking a cellphone video of him.

Solages, 39, a former Bronx prosecutor, previously had pleaded not guilty to charges of third-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

After Solages' plea, Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas said in a prepared statement Wednesday that those in elected office should be held to a high standard and that any violation of the terms of the plea agreement will expose Solages to jail time.

"Today’s admissions by Legislator Carrié Solages evidence clear violations of the trust placed in him by the public," Singas said in a statement. "Nobody should be victimized by the kind of misconduct to which Legislator Solages acknowledged when he pled guilty today. This disposition ensures that he will be barred from contact with the victims, and requires him to participate in a comprehensive batterer intervention program and ongoing drug testing."

Solages briefly spoke after leaving the courtroom with his recently hired Garden City attorney, William Petrillo, but wouldn't answer reporters' questions.

"I just want to say, I want to thank ... my constituents. I want to thank God. I want to thank my family. I am very glad that the criminal charges were dropped. I'm very glad that I've been able to maintain that I have not committed any criminal offense. And I want to thank my lawyer as well," Solages said.

Petrillo added: "Today's outcome supports the position he has taken from day one. That he did not commit a crime on that day. He did not commit the crime of assault or endangering. The decision to reduce ... those charges and to reduce them to what are the equivalent of traffic tickets is something that he was able to accept and live with as he continues on with his life."

The defense attorney also said Solages was "thankful to his large constituency" for support "throughout this terrible ordeal."