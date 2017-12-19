Nassau County police are seeking the public’s help locating the person responsible for keying a dozen vehicles in East Meadow on Sunday.

Police said the incidents happened between 12:01 and 10 a.m.

According to detectives, First Precinct police officers responded to several calls reporting criminal mischief to vehicles located on Karen Lane, Madison Drive, Bryant Street and Central Drive North.

“An unknown male subject keyed 12 vehicles, causing an undetermined amount of damage,” police said.

Police said the makes of the vehicles involved are a Cadillac, Dodge, Honda, Jeep, Nissan, Chevrolet, Hyundai and GMC.

The suspect is described as a male wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and dark-colored pants.

Detectives asked anyone with information about the incidents to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477. All callers will remain anonymous.