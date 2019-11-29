A man stole cash from a Huntington temple on Thanksgiving evening, Suffolk police said.

The suspect burglarized Temple Beth El of Huntington on Park Avenue shortly before midnight Thursday and stole an undisclosed amount of money, according to detectives from the Second Squad.

The man fled the scene in a four-door sedan.

Suffolk Police ask anyone with information on the incident to call the Second Squad at 631-854-8252 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.