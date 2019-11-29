TODAY'S PAPER
40° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
40° Good Afternoon
Long IslandCrime

Man steals cash from Huntington temple, cops say

Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are investigating

Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are investigating a burglary that occurred at a temple in Huntington Thursday. Credit: SCPD

By Robert Brodsky robert.brodsky@newsday.com @BrodskyRobert
Print

A man stole cash from a Huntington temple on Thanksgiving evening, Suffolk police said.

The suspect burglarized Temple Beth El of Huntington on Park Avenue shortly before midnight Thursday and stole an undisclosed amount of money, according to detectives from the Second Squad. 

The man fled the scene in a four-door sedan.

Suffolk Police ask anyone with information on the incident to call the Second Squad at 631-854-8252 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.

Headshot of Newsday employee Robert Brodsky on June

Robert Brodsky is a breaking news reporter who has worked at Newsday since 2011. He is a Queens College and American University alum.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Dan Villari, Plainedge quarterback, takes a snap during Class III LIC updates: Plainedge vs. Sayville
Shoppers Gina Annecchiarico, left, Natalie Annecchiarico, Maria Samuel Black Friday deals beckon LI shoppers
Volunteers Sandra Kirton and Brian Law put together Amityville Church feeds 2,000 people for Thanksgiving
News 12 Long Island meteorologist Pat Cavlin gives Sunny and chilly Friday, snow on the way
A Westbury man was allegedly drunk when he Cops arrest two in DWI crashes with kids in car
This Southampton home is on the market for LI's Chateau La Rouge lists for $1.499M
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search