A Levittown man pleaded guilty to a felony Tuesday and will get a probation sentence in the second of two separate domestic violence cases that sparked a Nassau prosecutor’s May resignation after a judge found she mishandled evidence.

Ernest Cassano Jr., 32, had faced a 16-count indictment on charges related to alleged offenses against his ex-girlfriend that included strangulation, coercion and assault charges following his 2015 arrest.

He admitted Tuesday to a felony charge of attempted strangulation — which has a top penalty of 4 years in prison — under terms of a negotiated plea bargain with the prosecution.

Under the deal, Nassau Supervising Judge Christopher Quinn said he will sentence Cassano in January to 5 years of probation. The judge also signed an order compelling Cassano to stay away from the victim.

Assistant District Attorney Amanda Burke told the judge the plea was in the interest of justice because Cassano would have a felony conviction, would be supervised for 5 years, and won’t be able to have contact with the victim.

“The DA folded their cards and gave an offer that he couldn’t refuse because of the misconduct in their office,” Cassano’s Rockville Centre attorney, Michael DerGarabedian, said after court hearing.

This spring, Quinn found then-assistant district attorney D.J. Rosenbaum, who initially handled the prosecution, committed a Brady violation in Cassano’s case and in another unrelated case.

The Brady rule says prosecutors have to give the defense evidence that tends to negate the guilt of the accused or mitigate the seriousness of the alleged crime.

Rosenbaum, who headed the Nassau district attorney’s office Child Abuse Unit, resigned from her job on May 31 at her employer’s request after an internal review of both cases.

In Cassano’s case, Executive Assistant District Attorney Maureen McCormick sent the defense a letter in January saying a different prosecutor found “a discrepancy in information and testimony regarding a statement” Cassano made to police.

She told DerGarabedian her office wouldn’t use Cassano’s statements as evidence and that District Attorney Madeline Singas had ordered an ethics review to see if Rosenbaum had mishandled Brady material.

DerGarabedian claimed Rosenbaum “willfully withheld” notes she generated from interviewing one of the police officers on the case that contradicted another police officer’s grand jury testimony.

Quinn noted in his May 16 decision that the district’s attorney office declined to share its ethics review findings.

He then ordered Singas’ office to turn over its files so he could decide whether to impose sanctions. The defense had asked for the case’s dismissal, citing Rosenbaum’s actions.

DerGarabedian said Tuesday that Quinn later examined prosecution files and didn’t impose any sanctions following Rosenbaum’s resignation.

Last month, Quinn dropped the charges at the prosecution’s request in the other domestic violence case that ensnared the same prosecutor in a Brady violation.

DerGarabedian, who also represented that defendant, said the Uniondale man spent 2 years in jail while prosecutors sat on evidence that exonerated his client.