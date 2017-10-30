Garden City police are investigating the fatal shootings of three cats with a small-caliber bullet over the past eight months in a residential area.

Police believe at least five other cats were also shot but their bodies were disposed of before forensic examinations could be done, Det. Kevin Madden said on Monday.

Necropsies of the three animals have shown that they were each shot once, Madden said.

The animals have been found between Kensington and Brixton roads, which run north and south, and Stewart and North avenues, which run east and west, Madden said. It’s not clear exactly where they were shot.

“It was all in the same area,” Madden said. “We thought they were being poisoned at first.”

The cats appear to be both feral and pets, he said. “My assumption would be someone doesn’t want these cats in their yard.”

There was a three-month period where no cats were found, but another was discovered in mid-October, Madden said. Police then decided to release information about the deaths and put out a news release on the village’s website seeking information.

Madden said a perpetrator could be charged with a felony.

The Nassau County SPCA is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the shooter, according to spokesman Gary Rogers.

“We’ve seen one cat shot here and there, usually with BB guns,” Rogers said. “Not like this.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Garden City Detective Division at 516-465-4150. All callers will remain anonymous.