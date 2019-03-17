TODAY'S PAPER
38° Good Morning
SEARCH
38° Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Cops: Cedarhurst man stabbed father, punched mother, set house on fire

The man, 21, hid in the garage for several hours before starting a fire that engulfed the entire First Street residence, police say.

Brian Alejo is charged with Attempted Murder 2nd

Brian Alejo is charged with Attempted Murder 2nd Degree, Assault 1st Degree, Assault 3rd Degree, Arson 2nd Degree, Arson 4th Degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th Degree and Attempted Escape 1st Degree. He will be arraigned on Sunday, March 17, 2019 in First District Court, Hempstead... Photo Credit: NCPD

By Deon J. Hampton deon.hampton@newsday.com @deonjhampton
Print

A Cedarhurst man allegedly stabbed his father, punched his mother and then hid in a nearby house garage before setting it on fire early Saturday, Nassau County police said.

Brian Alejo, 21, of 515 Oakland Ave. was arrested and charged with second-degree attempted murder, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and several assault charges, police said.

He is to be arraigned in First District Court in Hempstead.

Police said Alejo was at his home arguing with his parents around 1:10 a.m. Saturday when he attacked his father with a sharp object, stabbing him multiple times.

He then punched his mother and fled to a home on First Street, where he hid in the garage for several hours before starting a fire that engulfed the entire residence, police said.

Officers said Alejo later turned himself in to police and was placed under arrest. He then made an escape attempt and several officers restrained him, Nassau police reported.

Alejo's parents were taken to a hospital and treated for their injuries. Police said no injuries were reported in the house fire.

Deon J. Hampton joined Newsday in June 2012. He covers Brookhaven Town.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Deputy Superintendent of Syosset Schools Adele Bovard, left, Forum tackles diversity, race in schools' curriculum
Savannah Iacono, 2, of Farmingville, at the St. Family sees LI St. Patrick's parade grow firsthand
Centre Island considers restrictions on helicopter pads as Village studies ways to control helicopter noise
This Oak Beach home is listed for $649,717. Community's second-oldest home lists for $649G
The State Capitol building in Albany is seen The top issues in the state budget debate
Suffolk Conservatives are circulating nominating petitions for Tom Conservatives circulate petitions for Gargiulo