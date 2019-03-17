A Cedarhurst man allegedly stabbed his father, punched his mother and then hid in a nearby house garage before setting it on fire early Saturday, Nassau County police said.

Brian Alejo, 21, of 515 Oakland Ave. was arrested and charged with second-degree attempted murder, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and several assault charges, police said.

He is to be arraigned in First District Court in Hempstead.

Police said Alejo was at his home arguing with his parents around 1:10 a.m. Saturday when he attacked his father with a sharp object, stabbing him multiple times.

He then punched his mother and fled to a home on First Street, where he hid in the garage for several hours before starting a fire that engulfed the entire residence, police said.

Officers said Alejo later turned himself in to police and was placed under arrest. He then made an escape attempt and several officers restrained him, Nassau police reported.

Alejo's parents were taken to a hospital and treated for their injuries. Police said no injuries were reported in the house fire.