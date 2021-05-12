A Cedarhurst man is accused of making "a pattern of threats" against several members of the Jewish community, including rabbis and Nassau County Police Department employees, authorities said Wednesday.

On Tuesday, a Nassau police officer was on patrol and recognized Bradley Goldberg, 47, "as being the subject wanted in a pattern of threats to life against numerous members of the Jewish community, that included several rabbis and Nassau County Police Department members," the release said.

The officer stopped Goldberg at the intersection of Rockaway Turnpike and West Broadway in the village and took him into custody without incident.

Goldberg faces two counts of first-degree criminal contempt, six counts of second-degree aggravated harassment, two counts of second-degree criminal contempt, two counts of third-degree coercion, four counts of fourth-degree stalking, seven counts of second-degree aggravated harassment and arrest without a warrant, Nassau police said in a news release.

He was held at the Nassau County Correctional Center in East Meadow, jail officials said, as bail was set at $50,000 bond or $25,000 cash. His next court date is Friday.

Goldberg’s attorney, David Adhami of Great Neck, said he looks forward to going through the judicial process with his client and denies the allegations. He did not comment further.