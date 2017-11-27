TODAY'S PAPER
Police: Roosevelt woman on way to work robbed of cellphone

By William Murphy  bill.murphy@newsday.com
A Roosevelt woman on her way to work was pushed to the ground and robbed of her cellphone Sunday, Nassau County police said.

The 44-year-old woman had just her left home when she was accosted by three men on Stevens Street near East Fulton Avenue about 7:45 p.m., police said.

One of the men pushed her to the ground and grabbed the cellphone from her hand, police said.

The woman was not injured, police said.

Police asked that anyone with information on the robbery call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477.

By William Murphy  bill.murphy@newsday.com

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

