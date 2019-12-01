Nassau County police arrested a teenager Saturday after he allegedly made video recordings in the women’s restroom at a Seaford restaurant with a concealed cell phone.

Police charged a 17-year-old from Bay Shore with three counts of unlawful surveillance after his cell phone was allegedly discovered in the bathroom at the El Coyote Loco Restaurant on Merrick Road.

The concealed cellphone was discovered by an eight-year-old girl who saw it pointing at her while using the restroom, police said in a news release. The restaurant manager was notified and called the police.

Police said the phone had been pointed at the toilet and set on record. The phone contained videos of multiple female victims, police alleged. The defendant, a juvenile whose name was not released, was arrested at 8:20 p.m. and was due to be arraigned at the First District Court in Hempstead on Sunday.