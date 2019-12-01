TODAY'S PAPER
34° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
34° Good Afternoon
Long IslandCrime

Teen hid cellphone, recorded videos in Seaford restaurant restroom, police say

By Ted Phillips ted.phillips@newsday.com @tedephillips
Print

Nassau County police arrested a teenager Saturday after he allegedly made video recordings in the women’s restroom at a Seaford restaurant with a concealed cell phone.

Police charged a 17-year-old from Bay Shore with three counts of unlawful surveillance after his cell phone was allegedly discovered in the bathroom at the El Coyote Loco Restaurant on Merrick Road.

The concealed cellphone was discovered by an eight-year-old girl who saw it pointing at her while using the restroom, police said in a news release. The restaurant manager was notified and called the police.

Police said the phone had been pointed at the toilet and set on record. The phone contained videos of multiple female victims, police alleged. The defendant, a juvenile whose name was not released, was arrested at 8:20 p.m. and was due to be arraigned at the First District Court in Hempstead on Sunday.

Ted Phillips covers the Town of Oyster Bay and has been a reporter at Newsday since 2011. Over his career he has covered state government in Albany, municipal finance, local government, crime, economic development and armed conflict.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

From left, Daniel Creegan and his girlfriend, Danielle Forecast: Winter storm to bring mix of rain, snow
The Town of Huntington requires attendants to pump Huntington may lift ban on self-service gas pumps
Crowds gather at the beach at Robert Moses Bill would rename Robert Moses State Park
Keith Bush at his home in Bridgeport, Conn. Gov. Cuomo's office to review Keith Bush case
North Hempstead officials say turnover is common. A sixth top-level North Hempstead employee resigns
Jay Jacobs speaks about the governor recommendation to Commission sets new hurdles for minor parties 
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search