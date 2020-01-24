An arrest has been made in the death of an 8-year-old boy who fell in the driveway of a home in Center Moriches last week, Suffolk police confirmed Friday.

Officers from the Seventh Precinct responded to a home on Bittersweet Lane about 9:40 a.m. Jan. 17, police said, for a report of an injured child.

The boy was taken to Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name was not released.

Police did not provide any further details on the arrest.