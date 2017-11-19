TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandCrime

Police: Son arrested in fatal stabbing of mom hospitalized

Christopher Storm Harrison will not be arraigned Sunday in the fatal stabbing of Joyce Skarka at their Center Moriches home on Friday night.

Christopher Storm Harrison was arrested in the fatal

Christopher Storm Harrison was arrested in the fatal stabbing of his mother at their Center Moriches home on Friday, Nov. 17, 2017. Photo Credit: SCPD; Stringer News Service

By Lisa Irizarry  lisa.irizarry@newsday.com @lisairiz
The man accused of stabbing his mother to death in their Center Moriches home during a domestic dispute has been hospitalized, Suffolk County police said Sunday.

Christopher Storm Harrison, 26, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the Friday night attack on Joyce Skarka, 53, in their Union Avenue house, Suffolk County police said.

Harrison had been scheduled for arraignment...

Lisa Irizarry has been a reporter for Newsday for three years and writes breaking news stories for the web and the newspaper.

