Police: Son arrested in fatal stabbing of mom hospitalized
Christopher Storm Harrison will not be arraigned Sunday in the fatal stabbing of Joyce Skarka at their Center Moriches home on Friday night.
The man accused of stabbing his mother to death in their Center Moriches home during a domestic dispute has been hospitalized, Suffolk County police said Sunday.
Christopher Storm Harrison, 26, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the Friday night attack on Joyce Skarka, 53, in their Union Avenue house, Suffolk County police said.
