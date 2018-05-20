TODAY'S PAPER
Cops: Center Moriches man drove drunk with children in SUV

Miguel Alvarado-Gonzales, 29, of Center Moriches, was charged

Miguel Alvarado-Gonzales, 29, of Center Moriches, was charged with drunken driving under Leandra's Law on Sunday. Photo Credit: SCPD

By Lisa Irizarry lisa.irizarry@newsday.com @lisairiz
A Center Moriches man who fell asleep at a Farmingville McDonald’s drive-thu early Sunday with his young sons in his SUV has been charged with drunken driving under Leandra’s Law, Suffolk police said.

According to police, Miguel Alvarado-Gonzales, 29, of Robinson Street, was driving a 2005 Jeep Cherokee at about 12:05 a.m. in the drive-thru lane of the McDonald’s on North Ocean Avenue when he fell asleep, police said.

An employee of the restaurant called 911 and responding officers saw Alvarado-Gonzales driving out of the parking lot, heading north on North Ocean Avenue, police said.

The officers pulled the Cherokee over in the parking lot of a Stop & Shop gas station, also on North Ocean Avenue, and took him into custody, police said.

Alvarado-Gonzales was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child passenger 15 years or younger and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. He was scheduled for arraignment Sunday at First District Court in Central Islip.

The children, ages 3 and 4, were released into the custody of their mother, police said.

Lisa Irizarry has been a reporter for Newsday since 2014 and writes breaking news stories.

