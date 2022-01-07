A Center Moriches man wanted by authorities in Pennsylvania for more than a year on charges that he sent naked pictures of his ex-girlfriend to her new boyfriend's family using Facebook, has been arrested, authorities said Friday.

Sean Healy, 36, of Center Moriches, was arrested Thursday in Center Moriches as a fugitive from justice wanted on warrants for disseminating obscene or intimate images of a person in Wayne County, Pennsylvania, and for possession of "dangerous drugs" in Cumberland County, the Suffolk County Sheriff's office said in a news release.

Sgt. Paul Spinella, a spokesman for the Suffolk sheriff's office, said the drugs were crack cocaine. Both offenses are punishable by one year or more in jail under Pennsylvania law.

A defense attorney for Healy could not be reached Friday.

According to a criminal complaint filed Nov. 13, 2020, by the Wayne County district attorney's office, Healy sent three nude photographs of his ex-girlfriend through Facebook Messenger on Oct. 1, 2020. Healy texted the ex-girlfriend a screenshot of himself sending the photos to the mother of the ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend, the complaint said. He also called his ex-girlfriend 27 times in alleged violation of an active order of protection, the documents said. Healy was charged with unlawful dissemination of an intimate image and harassment.

Healy's arrest was the result of an investigation by the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Bureau, the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office Domestic Violence Unit and authorities in Pennsylvania.

The Suffolk sheriff's office said Healy had been "transient since coming back to Suffolk County and was located at an address in Center Moriches and arrested without incident."

Healy was expected to be extradited to Pennsylvania following his scheduled arraignment Friday on a fugitive complaint in First District Court in Central Islip.

"Our investigators often work collaboratively with officers from other jurisdictions — both locally and from other states," Suffolk County Sheriff Errol D. Toulon Jr. said in a statement announcing the arrest. "I am proud of the hard work of the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Bureau and Domestic Violence Unit in taking this man into custody and returning him to Pennsylvania where he will answer for his crimes."