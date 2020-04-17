A Medford man was arrested and charged with third-degree robbery Friday for stealing from a Centereach bank last month, Suffolk County police said.

Major Case Unit detectives arrested Chris Nilsen, 61, for the March 17 robbery at the People’s United Bank branch at 1919 Middle County Rd, police said.

Nilsen will be held overnight at the Sixth Precinct and is expected to be arraigned Saturday at First District Court in Central Islip.

Police said last month’s bank robbery occurred about 4 p.m. when the suspect demanded cash from the teller who complied and gave the suspect cash from the drawer.

The suspect wore black and was last seen fleeing northbound through the bank’s parking lot, police said.