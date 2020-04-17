TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandCrime

Medford man charged in bank robberies in Centereach, Bohemia

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
A Medford man was arrested and charged with two counts of third-degree robbery Friday for stealing from two banks in less than a month, Suffolk County police said.

Major Case Unit detectives arrested Chris Nilsen, 61, for the March 17 robbery at the People’s United Bank at 1919 Middle Country Rd. in Centereach, police said.

That robbery occurred about 4 p.m. when the suspect demanded cash from the teller who complied and gave the suspect cash from the drawer, authorities said.

The suspect wore black and was last seen fleeing northbound through the bank’s parking lot, police said.

Nilsen was also responsible for the April 10 robbery at the M&T Bank branch at 640 Johnson Ave. in Bohemia, cops said. 

He was being held overnight at the Sixth Precinct and is expected to be arraigned Saturday at First District Court in Central Islip.

