TODAY'S PAPER
58° Good Morning
SEARCH
58° Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Centereach dad tried to sell crack at playground with toddler, police say

Chaleek Williams was arrested on drug charges and endangering the welfare of a child during an investigation at the Oxhead Road Elementary School at about 4 p.m. Wednesday, police said.

Oxhead Road Elementary School in Centereach seen in

Oxhead Road Elementary School in Centereach seen in 2012. Photo Credit: Amanda Douville

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

A 25-year-old man was arrested on drug charges and endangering the welfare of a child after, Suffolk County police said, he tried to sell crack on an elementary school playground in Centereach on Wednesday afternoon — with his 2-year-old daughter in tow.

Chaleek Williams, of North Washington Avenue, Centereach, was arrested by detectives during an investigation at the Oxhead Road Elementary School at about 4 p.m. Police said that Williams, who "was also in possession of a quantity of MDMA," more commonly known as Ecstasy or Molly, "became combative" during the arrest and had to be restrained. 

Williams, who was held overnight at the Fourth Precinct, faces arraignment Thursday at First District Court in Central Islip, charged with third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, fourth-degree criminal possession of narcotics, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest and endangering the welfare of a child. It was not clear if he is represented by counsel.

Police said the child was unharmed and was released to the custody of a family member.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Jonathan Lopez, of Brentwood, was charged with endangering Cops: Man left kids in car, went to massage parlor
Thursday begins with showers and there could be Forecast: Wet, stormy before holiday weekend
First responders help William Sullivan, of Bayport, on One-second cellphone call helps rescuers find LIer
The LGBT Network will show "Moana" on June LI nonprofit offers free theme nights for LGBT families
Independent fisherman Bryan C. Murphy, seen here on Town eyeing appeal of LI Sound boundary decision
This Sea Cliff home is a .22-acre property 1888 LI home lists for $1.375M 
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search