A 25-year-old man was arrested on drug charges and endangering the welfare of a child after, Suffolk County police said, he tried to sell crack on an elementary school playground in Centereach on Wednesday afternoon — with his 2-year-old daughter in tow.

Chaleek Williams, of North Washington Avenue, Centereach, was arrested by detectives during an investigation at the Oxhead Road Elementary School at about 4 p.m. Police said that Williams, who "was also in possession of a quantity of MDMA," more commonly known as Ecstasy or Molly, "became combative" during the arrest and had to be restrained.

Williams, who was held overnight at the Fourth Precinct, faces arraignment Thursday at First District Court in Central Islip, charged with third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, fourth-degree criminal possession of narcotics, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest and endangering the welfare of a child. It was not clear if he is represented by counsel.

Police said the child was unharmed and was released to the custody of a family member.