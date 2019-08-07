Homicide detectives investigate Central Islip shooting death, police say
A man was fatally shot in Central Islip early Wednesday morning, Suffolk County police said.
Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting outside a home on East Suffolk Avenue, police said. Police were called at about 3:45 a.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Westbound Suffolk Avenue has been closed from Dovecote Lane to Lowell Avenue as police investigate.
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.