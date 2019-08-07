TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandCrime

Homicide detectives investigate Central Islip shooting death, police say

Suffolk Homicide Squad detectives investigate the death of

Suffolk Homicide Squad detectives investigate the death of a man who was fatally shot outside an East Suffolk Avenue home in Central Islip on Wednesday. Photo Credit: James Carbone

By Nicole Fuller nicole.fuller@newsday.com @NicoleFuller
A man was fatally shot in Central Islip early Wednesday morning, Suffolk County police said. 

Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting outside a home on East Suffolk Avenue, police said. Police were called at about 3:45 a.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Westbound Suffolk Avenue has been closed from Dovecote Lane to Lowell Avenue as police investigate. 

Headshot of Newsday employee Nicole Fuller on June

Nicole Fuller is Newsday's senior criminal justice reporter. She began working at Newsday in 2012 and previously covered local government.

