A 15-year-old boy was shot dead in Central Islip woods early Wednesday morning in what police said appeared to be a gang-related attack.

"We are investigating it as if it were gang-related," said Suffolk Police Det. Lt. Kevin Beyrer.

The victim, who police did not identify, was in a heavily wooded area behind a temple on East Suffolk Avenue with three other young men when they were approached by two men, police said.

The four young men ran in different directions, police said. Two of the young men ran to a nearby 7-11 convenience store and called 911 around 3:45 a.m., Beyrer said.

The victim, a local resident, was found shot in the woods. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Beyrer asked anyone with information in the case to call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.