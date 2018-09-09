A Central Islip man was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated after a he drove a truck off a foot bridge in Oakdale and into a canal below, police said.

Christian Ayala-Garcia, 35, was driving a 2006 Ford F-150 pickup truck on Miami Road at about midnight Sunday when he attempted to drive across the footbridge, police said. The car veered off the bridge and into the canal, police said.

Ayala-Garcia left the scene and police caught him at about 12:40 a.m. Sunday on Idle Hour Boulevard near Connetquot Drive. He was held overnight at the Fifth Precinct and is to be arraigned Sunday at First District Court in Central Islip.