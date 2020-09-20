Gunshots fired into a sedan from another vehicle Saturday night in Central Islip killed a Selden man and wounded another occupant, Suffolk police said.

Rahsaan Pressley, 27, was hit by gunfire about 11:30 p.m. as he sat in the front seat of a 2008 Volkswagen Jetta heading southbound on Carleton Avenue near Hoppen Drive, police said.

Pressley was taken to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore and pronounced dead, police said. A 24-year-old woman in a back passenger seat was also shot, police said. She was treated and released from Southside Hospital.

Information was not immediately available about the make and model of the other vehicle or who was inside but police said the victims were targeted.

Suffolk homicide detectives are investigating and asking anyone with information to call the department's homicide squad at 631-852-6392 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.