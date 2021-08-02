TODAY'S PAPER
Man fatally shot outside Central Islip restaurant, police say

On Monday, Suffolk County police said one man was fatally shot outside a restaurant in Central Islip and that the alleged shooter is in custody. Credit: James Carbone

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Officers responding to a 911 call in Central Islip early Monday found a man shot in the street, then pursued a fleeing driver, arresting him and charging him with murder, Suffolk County Police Homicide commander Det. Lt. Kevin Beyrer said.

The incident occurred outside Mi Nuevo Encanto, a restaurant and bar on Carleton Avenue, just after 1 a.m., police said.

Police said responding Third Precinct officers made the arrest. The victim was transported by Central Islip Ambulance to nearby South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore, where he was pronounced dead, Beyrer said.

Police have not released the identities of the victim or the alleged shooter.

Beyrer said that on arrival at the scene, Third Precinct officers "noticed a car fleeing the scene, so they took chase of the car."

He said a stop ensued in Islip, where the arrest was made. The alleged shooter has been chaged with second-degree murder, Beyrer said.

Beyrer said investigators are "looking into the connection" between the victim and shooter and said police are looking at potential gang affiliations, as well.

Additional details were still emerging Monday.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

With James Carbone.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

