Two half brothers argued in Central Islip on Tuesday night, and one shot the other in the neck and fled — only to be captured later, Suffolk police said.

Daniel Davis, 31, of Mastic, was taken to Bay Shore's Southside Hospital in critical but stable condition after officers, responding to a 911 call at about 11:05 p.m., found him in the driveway of his half brother's home, police said in a statement.

Police said they determined Davis had been shot by his half brother Eugene Sherrod, 40, during what they called a "verbal dispute" in front of Sherrod's home.

Sherrod was arrested at about 12:56 a.m. Wednesday after his Hyundai Santa Fe was found on Express Drive North in Medford, police said.

Sherrod is scheduled to be arraigned on a felony assault charge on Wednesday.