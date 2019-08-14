Central Islip man shot half brother in neck during argument, police say
Two half brothers argued in Central Islip on Tuesday night, and one shot the other in the neck and fled — only to be captured later, Suffolk police said.
Daniel Davis, 31, of Mastic, was taken to Bay Shore's Southside Hospital in critical but stable condition after officers, responding to a 911 call at about 11:05 p.m., found him in the driveway of his half brother's home, police said in a statement.
Police said they determined Davis had been shot by his half brother Eugene Sherrod, 40, during what they called a "verbal dispute" in front of Sherrod's home.
Sherrod was arrested at about 12:56 a.m. Wednesday after his Hyundai Santa Fe was found on Express Drive North in Medford, police said.
Sherrod is scheduled to be arraigned on a felony assault charge on Wednesday.
