Central Islip man shot half brother in neck during argument, police say

Suffolk County police on Irving Street in Central

Suffolk County police on Irving Street in Central Islip, where police say, Eugene Sherrod shot and wounded his half brother during an argument Tuesday night. Photo Credit: Stringer News Service

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Two half brothers argued in Central Islip on Tuesday night, and one shot the other in the neck and fled — only to be captured later, Suffolk police said.

Daniel Davis, 31, of Mastic, was taken to Bay Shore's Southside Hospital in critical but stable condition after officers, responding to a 911 call at about 11:05 p.m., found him in the driveway of his half brother's home, police said in a statement.

Police said they determined Davis had been shot by his half brother Eugene Sherrod, 40, during what they called a "verbal dispute" in front of Sherrod's home.

Sherrod was arrested at about 12:56 a.m. Wednesday after his Hyundai Santa Fe was found on Express Drive North in Medford, police said.

Sherrod is scheduled to be arraigned on a felony assault charge on Wednesday. 

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

