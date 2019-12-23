A Central Islip man deprived his dogs of food and water and confined them to filthy crates amid their own urine and feces, according to investigators with the Suffolk County SPCA.

A total of 12 dogs — 11 pit bulls and a beagle mix — were discovered by SPCA officials last week at the Nagle Lane home of Peter Watson.

One of the pit bulls was dead and seven were found emaciated with no access to food and water, officials said. Another pit bull had untreated wounds to the head and chest that required surgery at the Islip Animal Shelter, said Roy Gross, chief of the SPCA.

"It was horrible conditions," Gross said. "They were all skin and bones and living in filthy crates. The conditions were absolutely terrible."

SPCA agents had been responding to an anonymous tip about dogs being confined in substandard conditions, officials said.

Watson, 55, was charged on Dec. 17 with three counts of animal cruelty, a misdemeanor punishable by a year in jail and a $1,000 fine for each offense.

The SPCA and Suffolk police executed a search warrant Dec. 18 at Watson's home and discovered a felony amount of cocaine, officials said.

Watson was rearrested and charged with criminal possession of narcotics. He was arraigned and released on his own recognizance.

Arthur Quintana, Watson's Brentwood-based defense attorney on the drug possession charge, declined to comment.

Watson's court-appointed attorney on the animal cruelty charges did not respond to a request for comment.

The dogs were signed over to Islip Animal Shelter and Watson has been ordered not to be in possession of or obtain any other animals, officials said.

He is due back in court on Jan. 16.