A Central Islip High School teacher was arrested Thursday on charges that he had an inappropriate relationship with two 16-year-old female students, Suffolk County police said.

Jairo Inswasty, 70, of Islandia, was taken into custody and charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. He will be arraigned at a later date, police said.

An investigation revealed Inswasty, who teaches math, had an inappropriate relationship with the girls, police said. Both were his students at the time, police said.

Police did not provide details of the alleged relationship.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 631-852-6531 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.