A Long Beach woman was arrested Friday for allegedly beating a man to death and setting fire to a Centre Island house to “cover up the crime,” according to police.

Jennifer Gross, 54, was charged with one count each of second-degree murder and second-degree arson linked to the Nov. 20, 2018, house fire in which James M. Coppola, 75, was found lifeless near the home’s front door, officials said.

Gross had been involved in a nearly 20-year long romantic relationship with Coppola that included "violence” and “stealing of money,” Nassau County Det. Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick said at a news conference Saturday.

Gross confronted Coppola for money, which developed into a “physical altercation,” Fitzpatrick said. She then used a “pot or a pan” to beat Coppola and lit the house on fire with an accelerant to cover her tracks. She fled the scene in a taxi.

Fitzpatrick said Gross had been "on our radar" throughout the investigation, but when she pawned the jewelry Coppola wore the night he was killed, "obviously it pointed to her."

Gross had fought with and stolen items from Coppola in the past, according to Fitzpatrick. They also had a "current court case that was pending" and Coppola had an order of protection against Gross, Fitzpatrick said.

Gross worked at a dry cleaner, was self-described as homeless and relying on money from Coppola and others, Fitzpatrick said.

"In this particular case, when she didn't get her money she wanted, she beat him and killed him," Fitzpatrick said.

Gross was arraigned Saturday at First District Court in Hempstead. She pleaded not guilty, police said.

Before her arraignment, she said the "truth will come out in court."