Accused CEO killer Luigi Mangione expected to appear at extradition hearing Thursday, court officials say

Suspected UnitedHealthcare CEO killer Luigi Mangione is scheduled to appear in a Pennsylvania courtroom Thursday for an extradition hearing to determine when he may return to New York City to face murder and other charges, officials said Tuesday.

The hearing in Blair County, Pennsylvania, could result in Mangione's almost-immediate extradition to New York. Last week, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said Mangione might waive extradition after initially fighting a transfer to New York on second-degree murder and other charges in the fatal shooting of CEO Brian Thompson.

Mangione, 26, was arrested in Altoona, Pennsylvania, Dec. 9, after a McDonald's worker called 911 to report that Mangione appeared to resemble a person of interest being pursued by the NYPD in the married father of two’s killing.

Altoona police arrested Mangione on charges of forgery and weapons possession. Police said Mangione was found in possession of an illegal ghost gun — which the NYPD later said was a match to shell casings found at the scene of Thompson's killing — and multiple fake IDs, including a New Jersey driver's license that was used to rent a room at an Upper West Side hostel before the killing.

Blair County District Attorney Peter J. Weeks said in a statement Tuesday that Mangione's Pennsylvania charges will be the subject of a preliminary hearing Thursday morning. The extradition hearing will immediately follow, Weeks said.

"We will have no further comment at this time regarding what may occur at these appearances or whether evidence may be presented during the hearings as those are decisions that rest exclusively with Mr. Mangione and the rights afforded to him," Weeks said.

Neither of Mangione's attorneys — Karen Friedman Agnifilo, who is representing him in the New York case and Thomas Dickey, who is his counsel for the Pennsylvania charges — responded to a message seeking comment on Thursday's proceedings.

Bragg said last week that "indications are that the defendant may waive [extradition], but that waiver is not complete until a court proceeding."

The NYPD has also said it linked Mangione to the killing through fingerprints found on a water bottle and Kind bar wrapper found near the scene of the killing outside the New York Hilton on Sixth Avenue.

Investigators are trying to establish whether Mangione's alleged negative feelings about the health care insurance industry served as a motive in Thompson's fatal shooting.

The three shell casings found at the scene had the words "delay" "deny" and "depose" printed on them, which police have said could have a nexus to language used in the health insurance industry.

Mangione was found with a "manifesto," according to police, which detailed "ill-will" toward corporate America.