A former NYPD sergeant from Long Island testified Wednesday at the Manhattan federal court bribery trial of accused gun-license legal fixer John Chambers that he was paid $2,000 in cash taped into magazines to arrange preferential treatment for licenses in Nassau County.

Government witness David Villanueva, 44, of Valley Stream, said that he called in favors from contacts in the Nassau police department to arrange special treatment for a racehorse owner and two brothers who owned a food company, but did not say he paid off his Nassau contacts.

After cashing in on the favors, Villanueva testified, Chambers emailed him, “If we play our cards right, you could potentially be looking at an extra $10,000 in cash in a 12-month period just for being my consultant in Nassau County.”

Chambers, a former district attorney who established a law practice specializing in gun licenses, is accused of providing gifts — ranging from Broadway tickets and expensive watches to cash — to Villanueva to get favored treatment for clients who had issues with their guns.

The trial began this week. Villanueva, in his second day on the stand, said Chambers was one of several license expediters who bribed him, and testified at length about help he provided on licenses at the NYPD, and said his contacts in Nassau also allowed him to provide help there.

He did not testify that his contacts in the Nassau licensing division, which had regular interaction with colleagues in the NYPD over matters that involved both jurisdictions, were aware of the alleged corrupt arrangements between him and Chambers, or that the Chambers’ clients he helped in Nassau knew their fees were being used to pay bribes.

Chambers’ lawyers contend that he was friends with Villanueva, and the various gifts he provided the sergeant were a result of the friendship, not quid-pro-quo bribes. Villanueva has testified that it began as a real friendship, but evolved into a “transactional friendship.”

A spokesman for the Nassau police department could not immediately be reached for comment.