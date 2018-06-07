A leader of a Hempstead street gang was sentenced Thursday to more than 30 years in prison for various crimes, including plotting to distribute heroin and cocaine base and shooting a rival drug dealer.

Andre Chandler, 35, who federal prosecutors said was a high-ranking member of the Bloods, pleaded for leniency, asking U.S. District Court Judge Joan Azrack in Central Islip to give him a chance to demonstrate that he could change and become a better person.

“My past, I cannot change,” Chandler, father of four, told the judge. “It’s my future I am talking about.”

Azrack was not persuaded, noting that Chandler committed these crimes shortly after he was released from federal prison for a previous crime of selling crack cocaine.

On Dec. 13, 2014, federal prosecutors said Chandler, armed with a 9 mm semi-automatic pistol, shot Hashim Handfield, a rival drug dealer, in the abdomen and leg. The bullets pierced Handfield’s lung, colon, and vertebra, and tore his kidney, they said. A bullet remained lodged in Handfield’s body.

Chandler then hid the weapon under the mattress where his then-girlfriend’s child slept, said Assistant U.S. Attorney Lara Treinis Gatz.

Chandler was convicted by a jury of several crimes, including conspiracy to distribute cocaine base and heroin and discharging of a firearm in relation to that conspiracy.