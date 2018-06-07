TODAY'S PAPER
64° Good Evening
64° Good Evening
Long IslandCrime

Hempstead street gang leader gets over 30 years in prison

Andre Chandler was a high-ranking member of the Bloods, federal prosecutors said.

Andre Chandler, a high-ranking member of the Bloods,

Andre Chandler, a high-ranking member of the Bloods, was sentenced Thursday to more than 30 years in prison. Photo Credit: NCPD

By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com
Print

A leader of a Hempstead street gang was sentenced Thursday to more than 30 years in prison for various crimes, including plotting to distribute heroin and cocaine base and shooting a rival drug dealer.

Andre Chandler, 35, who federal prosecutors said was a high-ranking member of the Bloods, pleaded for leniency, asking U.S. District Court Judge Joan Azrack in Central Islip to give him a chance to demonstrate that he could change and become a better person.

“My past, I cannot change,” Chandler, father of four, told the judge. “It’s my future I am talking about.”

Azrack was not persuaded, noting that Chandler committed these crimes shortly after he was released from federal prison for a previous crime of selling crack cocaine.

On Dec. 13, 2014, federal prosecutors said Chandler, armed with a 9 mm semi-automatic pistol, shot Hashim Handfield, a rival drug dealer, in the abdomen and leg. The bullets pierced Handfield’s lung, colon, and vertebra, and tore his kidney, they said. A bullet remained lodged in Handfield’s body.

Chandler then hid the weapon under the mattress where his then-girlfriend’s child slept, said Assistant U.S. Attorney Lara Treinis Gatz.

Chandler was convicted by a jury of several crimes, including conspiracy to distribute cocaine base and heroin and discharging of a firearm in relation to that conspiracy.

Headshot
By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com

Chau Lam reports on a wide range of topics: from crime and courts to aviation, hurricanes and 9/11 first responders.

Latest Long Island News

Donna Schultz with her attorney, Brendan Chao, at Ex-worker accuses county of wrongful firing
Helen and Martin Inwald kiss after renewing their Couple’s vows after 70 years: Not to flirt
The Acura RDX was recognized by Parents Magazine 10 best cars for families in 2018
A scene from "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle," 'Jumanji' double feature comes to LI theaters
Samuel Bernstein, 24, of Roslyn, stole millions from DA: Son stole over $4.5M from mom’s account
FILE - This composite image made from a New Mars discoveries advance case for possible life